Klopp unimpressed as Liverpool star won’t sign new contract and could leave for Premier League rivals

Emre Can is yet to agree a contract extension with Liverpool with his contract expiring next year. Jurgen Klopp is said to be unimpressed as Premier League rivals wait to steal the German midfielder.

Italian football site CalcioMercato have reported that Liverpool’s midfield powerhouse is hesitant to sign a new contract with the Red’s refusing to add a release clause to Can’s extension offer.

With the German star’s contract set to expire next summer the report goes on to suggest that Can would rather leave the club than sign a new deal that doesn’t include a release clause. Negotiations were reported to have taken place earlier this week but no agreement came to fruition.

The report suggest that Liverpool manager Klopp is disappointed with Can’s representatives and with The Sun this week reporting that Manchester United and Chelsea are both eyeing up the star it will only fuel the German manager’s fears for Can’s future.

The initial report has suggested that the German midfielder is still in two minds but as noted earlier a release clause is imperative to Can signing any form of an extension.

Further, the Liverpool boss is reported to want a definitive answer from the midfielder on his future in the coming weeks.