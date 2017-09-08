Liverpool injury news: Klopp gets major boost but key ace to miss Man City clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Philippe Coutinho will miss the clash with Manchester City this weekend but there is positive news elsewhere.

The Brazilian playmaker featured and scored for the Selecao during the international break, despite having missed the opening three Premier League games with a reported back injury.

Klopp has reiterated that there is a genuine fitness problem despite suggestions that Coutinho’s absence was linked with the transfer window and a desired move to Barcelona after he handed in a transfer request, but surprisingly it seems as though he’ll be back on the sidelines this weekend.

In his defence, Klopp makes a valid case as to why the 25-year-old will not be risked despite the fact that Liverpool are preparing for a hugely important game so early in the season.

“He’s back and we had a really good conversation, so good,” he said, as reported by The Sun. “I know what people think, but Phil had the back problem a few weeks ago and couldn’t train so that means he missed around about three weeks.

“Yes, he went to the national team and trained normally, but now we have to prepare for a normal season so we have seven games [before the next international break] and we saw training this morning and thought ‘OK, maybe we should use him immediately’ because he was really good, but that doesn’t make sense.”

Klopp will expect Coutinho to remain professional and stay committed to the side despite not getting his move to Barcelona, but we’ll have to wait another week at least it seems before seeing the Brazilian international back in action.

Meanwhile, as noted by freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery in the tweet below, there was also some good news for Liverpool supporters over Adam Lallana’s recovery from a thigh injury.

Although there is no return date for the 29-year-old who has been sidelined since the start of August after suffering the disappointing blow, it’s suggested that his rehabilitation is going well as he’ll hope to step up his recovery and return in the coming months.

Further, Liverpool have no additional injury concerns heading into the weekend, which will be great news for Klopp as the international break often does create problems for club managers in terms of players returning with knocks and being unavailable.

No return date has been set for Adam Lallana but the Liverpool midfielder reports that his rehabilitation is ‘going as well as it can' #LFC pic.twitter.com/i127sZ6Lbu — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 7, 2017