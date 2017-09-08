Man United delight as Real Madrid president concedes £97m superstar is ‘transferable’, biggest boost in Red Devils pursuit to date

Manchester United have been handed their biggest boost to date over their pursuit of Real Madrid star Gareth Bale with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez hinting that the Welshman’s future is uncertain.

In a report from Spanish outlet Cadena SER the president discussed United’s interest in Bale and the future of the Welshman. Perez hesitated to give too much away regarding the winger’s future but did concede anyone was transferable for a price, “Every player is transferable right now and we’ll see what happens in a year, although I don’t know what’ll happen next year, just as nobody does.”

The news comes after a summer of speculation linking the Welsh international with a move to United with Jose Mourinho said to be extremely interested in the Madrid attacker. The Daily Star reported during this summer’s transfer window that a bid of £97m had been prepared from the Red Devils.

Bale has struggled of late at the Bernabeu following the form of teammates Marco Asensio and Isco. Further, with Isco now reported by The Sun to be singing a new mega deal at Madrid this could be a clear indication that the Welshman has slipped severely down the pecking order.

It remains to be seen whether Bale’s future really is in serious jeopardy but if a lack of first-team action persists throughout the season he is sure to be tempted by an offer from Jose Mourinho and Man United.