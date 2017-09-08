Simple stat proves LFC ace Sadio Mane simply had to win PL Player of the Month

Your Mr August… Sadio Mane!

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was named August’s Premier League Player of the Month on Friday.

The news confirmed the inevitable as Mane simply had to be given the award based on the fact he has scored on every one of his three Prem appearances so far this season – a feat matched by no other player.

Mane’s goals have been highly valuable too.

Although his strike against Arsenal was fairly unimportant as Liverpool – who thrashed the Gunners 4-0 – would have won anyway, his goal in the 3-3 draw at Watford was worth a point, while his effort in the 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace earned two.

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table, but without Mane’s goals they would be way down in ninth place.

Mane is already very popular among Liverpool fans.

The former Southampton star has also won over Reds legend Steven Gerrard.

Pundit Gerrard recently sang the ‘Oh Mane, Mane’ chant live on BT Sport.