Tottenham offload misfit, fans find new striker partnership hilarious

Tottenham have sent striker Vincent Janssen on a season-long loan deal to Fenerbahce after he struggled in his first year in England.

The 23-year-old managed just six goals in 38 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and the addition of Fernando Llorente to the squad this summer would have been another huge blow for the Dutchman.

In turn, rather than sit on the bench and see himself fall further down the pecking order, he has sealed a loan move to Fener, as per the club’s official site, where he will hope to rediscover the level of form that earned him the move to Tottenham in the first place.

While this has to be seen as a good move for Janssen, with Tottenham likely to benefit too if he can get his confidence back and return to London next summer with some playing time and goals under his belt, some eagled-eyed fans have spotted a trend.

The Dutch international will likely partner former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado up front for the Turkish giants, and a number of Spurs fans and supporters in general can’t help but laugh at the thought of seeing the pair together given their struggles in front of goal in more recent times…

Soldado and Janssen up front together, Fenerbahce do know you have to score goals to win football games? — George A (@gallighan) September 8, 2017

Janssen set to join Fenerbahce on loan – & form deadly strike partnership with Soldado… Fener tried for Costa first. Downgrade. #thfc #cfc — Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) September 8, 2017

I have just been reminded that Vincent Janssen and Roberto Soldado will now form the most feared strikeforce in Europe. Funny world. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) September 8, 2017