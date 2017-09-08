Watch Derby v Hull Live Stream from Pride Park this evening

Friday night football is back from the Championship as Derby County take on Hull City at Pride Park Stadium (KO 19:45).

With live streaming becoming popular with football fans across the country, now is a great time to watch a variety of matches with Bet365, with the firm announcing they have access to football feeds this season.

How to watch a Match:

The international break is over and domestic football returns with a cracking Championship clash on Friday night as Derby County host Hull City at Pride Park Stadium.

Both sides have made a mixed start to the new Championship campaign, taking seven points from their opening five games.

The Rams head into the game following a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United and will be looking to get back to winning ways at home.

Many expected good things from Derby this season, with the side predicted to be there or therebouts but another disappointing performance will definitely not go down well with the Pride Park faithful and the pressure could start to build on boss Gary Rowett.

Hull on the other hand comfortably beat Bolton 4-0 before the international break.

It was a busy summer transfer window in the East Midlands. Gary Rowett lost a number of key players including Will Hughes and Tom Ince but looks to have recruited well bringing in Tom Lawrence and Sam Winnall.

Tom Huddlestone and Curtis Davies both signed for Derby from Hull earlier in the window and are expected to face their former side on Friday.

Hull were equally as busy in the transfer window. After selling Sam Clucas left for Premier League Swansea City for a significant fee and losing Abel Hernandez through injury, Russian manager Leonid Slutsky has bought well.

The additions of Jackson Irvine and Nouha Dicko will add some real fire power up top as City look to build on their 4-0 thrashing of Bolton a fortnight ago.

David Nugent has bagged twice in the Championship so far this season and looks a good bet to open the scoring on Friday. He’s best priced 9/2.

In previous meetings Derby vs. Hull has supplied goals, with over 2.5 goals scored in each of the last three meetings. Over 2.5 goals could therefore be worth a shot at 11/10.

Hull haven’t been great on the road of late but have a fantastic record at Pride Park. The Tigers have won three of their last four visits and will be looking to replicate that form later tonight, and their is a definite air of optimism around the club at the moment.

Having said that Derby don’t lose many at home, which is why I fancy both teams to score DRAW at 15/4.

18+ Users must have a funded account to access streams, Country Restrictions Apply