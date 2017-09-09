£30M Man United star edging closer to injury return, player continued recovery in U23’s fixture last night

Manchester United and England star Luke Shaw is edging closer to making his return from injury, after the 22-year-old played 90 minutes in United u23’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Shaw, who cost the Red Devils £30M back in the summer of 2014 as per the Telegraph, made his third appearance for the U23’s, and despite the side falling to a 2-0 defeat, the left-back looked solid when called into action and ended the game without any further injuries, as reported by Manchester Evening News.

Shaw was played out of position at centre back report the Manchester Evening News, which is a position he reportedly played for Southampton during his time with academy, as United U23’s attempted to deal with the pace of their opponent’s frontline.

The match was Shaw’s second consecutive game in which he’d completed 90 minutes, with the England international also playing all of United U23’s 3-0 loss to Spurs two weeks ago, with the defender looking comfortable on the ball when going forward during the match, as written by the Manchester Evening News.

With the signs looking promising in regards to Shaw’s return from injury, it’ll be interesting to see if the Englishman can cement a place in Mourinho’s starting line-up for the rest of the season.