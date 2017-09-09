£40m Liverpool signing destroyed by fans as Klopp leaves him on bench vs Man City

Liverpool summer signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been left on the bench by Jurgen Klopp against Man City, and predictably the reaction hasn’t been kind.

As reported by The Guardian, the 24-year-old joined Liverpool in a £40m move on deadline day from Arsenal, citing the Reds as being the best fit for him at this stage of his career as he looks to develop his game further.

Arsenal fans were left disappointed that he left, albeit the price-tag probably helped improve their mood, while Chelsea were said to have been rejected for Liverpool by the England international.

In turn, it’s no surprise that supporters from both clubs have enjoyed mocking Oxlade-Chamberlain after he was named on the bench on Saturday, and it could take a while for him to force him way into Klopp’s starting line-up.

With ambitions of playing in central midfield, the trio of Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Emre Can is working well together, and so there is an argument that Liverpool’s latest recruit will either have to bide his time or continue to show his versatility in other positions.

Clearly others are just ready to have a giggle at his expense as he’ll watch on from the sidelines for now…

