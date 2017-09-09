£40m Liverpool signing destroyed by fans as Klopp leaves him on bench vs Man City

Liverpool summer signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been left on the bench by Jurgen Klopp against Man City, and predictably the reaction hasn’t been kind.

As reported by The Guardian, the 24-year-old joined Liverpool in a £40m move on deadline day from Arsenal, citing the Reds as being the best fit for him at this stage of his career as he looks to develop his game further.

Arsenal fans were left disappointed that he left, albeit the price-tag probably helped improve their mood, while Chelsea were said to have been rejected for Liverpool by the England international.

In turn, it’s no surprise that supporters from both clubs have enjoyed mocking Oxlade-Chamberlain after he was named on the bench on Saturday, and it could take a while for him to force him way into Klopp’s starting line-up.

With ambitions of playing in central midfield, the trio of Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Emre Can is working well together, and so there is an argument that Liverpool’s latest recruit will either have to bide his time or continue to show his versatility in other positions.

Clearly others are just ready to have a giggle at his expense as he’ll watch on from the sidelines for now…

How i thought Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would make it into Liverpool's first team straight?? — MASTERMIND (@ArsenalsBlood) September 9, 2017

Good to see Oxlade-Chamberlain finally acknowledged as a central midfielder. https://t.co/paqsFg8ufl — I Like Arsenal (@GoonerTwitt) September 9, 2017

Nice that Oxlade Chamberlain has been made to feel right at home by Klopp.

On the bench.. — Mark O (@mocycling) September 9, 2017

As if Oxlade-Chamberlain is ever going to start ahead of Can Henderson or Wijnaldum at CM lol prepare yourself for RB kid — King Didier (@TheKingOfMunich) September 9, 2017

Oxlade-Chamberlain on the bench. He's experienced in that position. https://t.co/IYS91zbxUw — Kian Long (@afckian) September 9, 2017

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain realises his lifelong dream of not playing right back in London by sitting on a bench in Manchester #MCILIV #FPL — FPL1882 (@johnsmithspurs) September 9, 2017

Oxlade Chamberlain starting in his best position, the bench. #NotMyRWB — • (@HHHHHHHH80) September 9, 2017

Would you look at that, Oxlade-Chamberlain is starting on the bench hahahahahaha — Dimi (@demzy14) September 9, 2017