£50M-rated Chelsea star set to call off strike and return to Blues, player could return to club as early as Monday

Want-away Chelsea star Diego Costa set to call off strike and return to Stamford Bridge, with the £50M-rated forward set to return to the Blues as early as Monday as he looks to find a resolve regarding his future at the club, according to the Telegraph.

As reported by the Telegraph, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte might have to change his stance on Spaniard Costa, should the player call off his strike and return to the English capital, something the forward’s teammates believe will happen sooner rather than later.

Costa’s Chelsea teammates believe that Costa, who was valued at £50M by the west London side according to the Express, will be returning to the club next week report the Telegraph, with the Spanish international set to face punishment for his refusal to return to Stamford Bridge earlier in the summer as he attempted to force a move through to La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Costa was named in Chelsea 25-man Premier League squad for this season by Conte earlier this month as reported by the Telegraph, with the Blues maintaining the belief that Costa must return the club in order to full-fill the terms of his contract and train by himself in order to make himself available for selection, with Conte not offering any hints as to how he’s going to handle the situation should the striker return.

Should Costa return to Chelsea next week, it’ll be interesting to see if the Spaniard gets his head down and works his way back in the first-team at Stamford Bridge.