Arsenal player ratings vs Bournemouth: 8/10 summer signings impress, Welbeck gets shock MOTM

Arsenal secured a comprehensive 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday to ease the pressure building at the Emirates after recent disappointment on and off the pitch.

It was vital that the Gunners produced a reaction after the defeat to Liverpool last time out, while supporters were left frustrated after the transfer window closed too.

However, they were given reason to cheer this time round as goals from Danny Welbeck (2) and Alexandre Lacazette secured all three points in an impressive display against the Cherries.

The home side played some good football and continued to create chances despite being reduced to 10 men late on after Francis Coquelin was forced to limp off with Arsene Wenger having already made all three of his substitutions.

However, it was a good win for Arsenal who will hope that they can now build on the result with their Europa League opener to come next.

Welbeck took some stick prior to kick-off after being selected, but he impressed with his brace while Lacazette showed his class with a quality finish.

Sead Kolasinac also impressed, as did midfield duo Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil aas Arsenal were able to control the game and create chances.

In truth though, there were good performances across the pitch and so there’s plenty of reason for Wenger to be pleased.

Arsenal player ratings: Cech 6; Koscielny 6, Mustafi 7, Monreal 6; Bellerin 6, Xhaka 7, Ramsey 8, Kolasinac 8; Ozil 8, Welbeck 9, Lacazette 8.

Substitutes: Coquelin N/A, Giroud 5, Sanchez 5.