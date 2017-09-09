Arsenal prepared to offer £60M star as makeweight in deal for £92M-rated midfielder, Gunners came close to securing deal for player during summer

Arsenal could be set to offer £60M-rated Alexis Sanchez as a makeweight in a deal to sign £92M-rated Monaco and France winger Thomas Lemar, as the Gunners desperation to replace the want-away star starts to show, according to the Sun.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is convinced that the 28-year-old Chilean forward will not be signing a new deal with the Gunners this season as per the Sun, with the winger’s current deal at the Emirates set to expire next summer.

Sanchez, as reported by the Sun, was left devastated on deadline day after his proposed £60M move to rivals Manchester City fell through, with the Gunners themselves coming close to securing a deal for 21-year-old Lemar, as the north London side made a £92M move to replace the Chilean, however Wenger’s side failed to get a deal over the line for the player.

Wenger is now set to go back in for Lemar in January, with the Gunners boss weighing up the option of offering out-of-contract Sanchez in a deal to try and secure the France international’s signature, report the Sun, with the Arsenal manager unwilling to lose Sanchez to a Premier League rival, and would rather sell to a club overseas.

Should Arsenal use Sanchez to tempt Monaco into giving them Lemar, it’ll be interesting to see if the Gunners offer cash as well in order to secure a deal for the winger.