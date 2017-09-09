Chelsea boss describes rumours surrounding £35M star as ‘ridiculous’ following Blues’ failure to get deadline day signing over the line

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has described the rumours that Everton midfielder Ross Barkley’s £35M move to Blues fell through due to him not picking up his phone as “ridiculous”, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Everton had agreed a £35M deal to sell 23-year-old Barkley to the west London club as per the Guardian, with the player also agreeing personal terms with Conte’s side. Barkley then had a change of heart regarding the move, as the England international wanting reassurances over his role in the side, with the Chelsea boss reportedly refusing to pick up his phone to speak to the player, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

When asked about the rumours surrounding Barkley’s failed move to Stamford Bridge, Conte said “first of all, I want to tell you that I don’t like to speak about players of other teams because it is a lack of respect. But what I read about this issue was ridiculous. Ridiculous. I stop. It’s ridiculous.”

Despite failing to get a deal for Barkley over the line, the Blues still managed to secure last-minute deals for both Torino star Davide Zappacosta, and Leicester stalwart Danny Drinkwater.

With these rumours surrounding Barkley’s failed move to Chelsea now quashed, it makes you think what exactly went through the midfielder’s mind which made him make a u-turn on his potential Everton departure.