Chelsea could face FA punishment following win over Leicester, club’s fans reportedly sang anti-Semitic chants during match

Chelsea could be set to face a punishment from the FA following their 2-1 win away at Leicester on Saturday, after reports emerged that the Blues fans indulged in anti-Semitic chants during the match, according to the Sun.

Chelsea chiefs were quick to condemn the chant, which is supposed to be about new forward Alvaro Morata, which contains offensive, anti-Semitic connotations within it, as per the Sun, with the club appealing to those who took part in the chanting to ditch it immediately.

As reported by the Sun, Morata, who joined the Blues from Real Madrid during the summer, scored the opener in his side’s 2-1 win over Leicester, however the win was tainted by the travelling support, who sang the song “Morata, whoa, Morata, whoa. He came from Real Madrid, he hates the f**cking Y**s.”

Since reports of these chants have emerged, the club have pleaded to fans to ditch the chant, with Blues Head of Communications Steve Atkins saying after the match that “I don’t think Antonio was aware of the song. The club and the players appreciate the fans’ passionate support away from home. But the language in that song is not acceptable at all.”

Should the FA find the Blues guilty of singing anti-Semitic chants during their win today, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of punishment the club face, and what they decide to do about the incident going forward.