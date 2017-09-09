Chelsea player ratings vs Leicester City: 8/10 midfield general leads way in Blues win

Chelsea ground out a 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, although they had to withstand some pressure to seal all three points.

Alvaro Morata was on the mark again as headed home an excellent delivery from Cesar Azpilicueta before N’Golo Kante scored against his former club to double Chelsea’s lead.

However, Jamie Vardy reduced the home side’s deficit from the penalty spot to set up a thrilling finish to the game, but the Foxes ultimately came out empty-handed as the Blues held on and continue their impressive recovery after their shock opening-day defeat to Burnley.

Chelsea have now won four consecutive away games with Morata scoring three in four outings to continue to lead the line for Antonio Conte’s men, but it was Kante who separated the two sides with a crucial win.

Coupled with the fact that he was influential in the game in general, the French international scores highest with us to pick up the Man of the Match award, with the backline producing a solid performance to keep Leicester at bay and help pick up the victory.

Chelsea player ratings: Courtois 7; Azpilicueta 7, Luiz 7, Rudiger 7; Moses 6, Kante 8, Bakayoko 6, Alonso 7; Pedro 6, Fabregas 7, Morata 7.

Substitutes: Willian 6, Zappacosta 6, Hazard 7.