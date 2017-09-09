Major Liverpool blow, Sadio Mane set to miss these three key games

Liverpool ace Sadio Mane received a straight red card at Manchester City on Saturday, and he will now face a three-game suspension as a result.

The 25-year-old was sent off after clattering into City goalkeeper Ederson, who was stretchered off as a result with suspected cheekbone and jaw damage after Mane’s boot made heavy contact with his face with opinion split over the decision on social media.

While that’s a major setback for Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp has also suffered one but obviously for different reasons as Mane now faces a three-game ban for his dismissal for dangerous foul play.

The suspension will apply to the next three domestic games, and so the Senegal international can now expect to sit out clashes with Burnley and Leicester City in the Premier League, along with the meeting with the Foxes in the League Cup.

However, that means Mane will be available for selection for Liverpool’s Champions League encounter with Sevilla on Wednesday night.

Nevertheless, it’s a bitter blow for the Reds as he’s been a key figure in their early-season success after shining last year too. For now though, he’ll have to watch on from the sidelines unless the club opt to launch an appeal against the decision, which could prove to be unfruitful.