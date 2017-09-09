Man City 5-0 Liverpool player ratings: 4/10 trio sink as Mane red leads to thrashing

Liverpool fell to a damaging 5-0 loss at Manchester City on Saturday, with Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane all getting on the scoresheet.

The visitors were well in the game early on and had their chances to break the deadlock, but after falling behind and seeing Sadio Mane given a straight red card after his collision with Ederson, the tide turned significantly in favour of Pep Guardiola’s side.

A double from Jesus and Sane apiece along with a record-breaking goal for Aguero did the damage and sealed a convincing win for City, although Liverpool will of course argue that the sending off changed the game and ended it as a contest.

While that was undoubtedly a crucial turning point in the game, they were unable to cope with City’s attack thereafter and certain individuals sunk as the game got out of their reach. In turn, while Jurgen Klopp will defend his players, more was undoubtedly needed after the Mane sending off to keep it respectable.

As for Guardiola, he’ll be delighted with Man of the Match Kevin De Bruyne who continues to rack up the assists, while Aguero andJesus worked well together up front and Sane made a great impact off the bench.

All in all, it’s a day to forget for Liverpool, but another step in the right direction for City who go top of the Premier League table for the time being.

Man City player ratings: Ederson 8; Danilo 7, Stones 7, Otamendi 5; Walker 7, De Bruyne 9, Fernandinho 6, Silva 7, Mendy 7; Aguero 8, Jesus 8.

Substitutes: Bravo 6, Sane 8, Mangala 6.

Liverpool player ratings: Mignolet 6; Alexander-Arnold 4, Matip 5, Klavan 4, Moreno 5; Can 5, Henderson 4, Wijnaldum 5; Salah 6, Firmino 5, Mane 5.

Substitutes: Oxlade-Chamberlain 5, Milner 5, Solanke 5.