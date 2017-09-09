Man City boss reveals why Deadline Day deal for star didn’t go through, club ‘couldn’t afford’ to match asking price for 29-year-old

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that his side’s deadline day move for West Brom defender Jonny Evans didn’t go through due to their unwillingness to match the Baggies’ £25M asking price for the Northern Ireland international, according to the Guardian.

Guardiola, who took over the reigns at the Etihad last summer, wanted Evans to join his revolution at Man City, however the Citizens were priced out of a move for the 29-year-old as the Baggies were demanding a price that the club couldn’t afford, as reported by the Guardian.

As per the Guardian, City manager Guardiola was eager to strengthen his backline during the summer as it was the main area that left him down last season, and with captain Vincent Kompany’s ongoing injury problems, the club viewed Evans as a player who could fill the void that Kompany would leave should he get injured, however the Spaniard confirmed that West Brom put a price on the head of Evans that the club “couldn’t afford at that moment.”

Should Man City decide to go back in for Evans in January, it’ll be interesting to see if the Citizens would be willing to pay the asking price West Brom have for the 29-year-old.