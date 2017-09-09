(Photo) Arsenal ace puts end to transfer controversy, shows 100% commitment to Gunners

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has been in the headlines over the past week or so, but he’s ready to concentrate on the things that matter now.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with an exit on deadline day, but a reported move to Manchester City failed to materialise even though The Mirror noted that a £60m offer had been accepted by Arsenal.

With under 12 months remaining on his current Arsenal contract though, talk of an exit is unlikely to go away, while it doesn’t appear as though he’s in a rush to sign a new deal with the Gunners to end speculation once and for all.

However, to his credit, he’s come out and shown that he’s ready to focus on the pitch and helping Arsenal to a positive result when they take on Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday.

“I’m ready for tomorrow,” he wrote as a caption to the image posted below on Instagram.

I'm ready for tomorrow ??????? A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

Following their heavy defeat to Liverpool last time out coupled with the disappointment to end their transfer window, it could get pretty nasty at the Emirates very quickly if Arsenal don’t start fast and lift the spirits of their supporters.

Sanchez will be key in ensuring that they get all three points, and after recovering from injury, he’ll hope to be the talisman again this season before a big decision awaits both him and Arsenal next summer or perhaps even in January if City return with a new bid.