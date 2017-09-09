Sheffield Wed v Nottingham Forest Live Stream – Cameras come to Hillsborough for Evening Kick Off

The Saturday evening kickoff from the Championship comes from Hillsborough as Sheffield Wednesday take on Nottingham Forest (KO 17:30).

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a tough start to the new campaign having won just one of their opening five games and host Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough on Saturday teatime.

Its been something of a stuttering start to their new season and the Owls will be looking to kickstart their Championship campaign with victory tonight.

Nottingham Forest avoided relegation on goal difference last campaign but have made a positive start to the new season and currently lie in a healthy sixth position in the table.

Mark Warburton’s new look side have enjoyed victories over Millwall, Brentford and Boro but were undone by a strong Leeds side last time out.

Wednesday will be hopeful some new additions will boost the confidence of the side and make a difference tonight.

Carlos Carvalhal bolstered his squad with three solid signings before the transfer window slammed shut. Jacob Butterfield, Frederico Venancio and Joost van Aken were all acquired. George Boyd was also brought in earlier in the window.

The Tricky Trees have been busy too. Daryl Murphy, Liam Bridcutt and Adam Federici are some of the big names to have joined Warburton’s side. But it’s Barrie McKay who’s grabbing all the headlines.

The young winger was bought for just £565,000 from Rangers and has hit the ground running in the Championship with two goals and two assists already.

Sheffield Wednesday have made the play offs in each of their past two seasons but have failed to gain promotion. Will it be third time lucky this season?

If so then the Owls must start converting draws into wins, and soon.

Forest have been iffy on the road and take on a Sheffield Wednesday side who have thrived playing at home in recent years and will be hunt for three points this evening.

The Owls have won all of their last five meetings with Forest and, despite their mixed start to the new season, are odds on to win on Saturday. So where’s the value?

Well, for me, when you consider the form of both sides a score draw looks like a good bet.

Both teams to score has landed in nine of the last 11 games at Hillsborough, while collectively these sides have kept just two clean sheets in ten games. So BTTS/draw looks tasty at 7/2.

