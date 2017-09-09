Stoke 2-2 Man United player ratings: 7/10 for United frontman as new Stoke star collect MOTM following brace

Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Stoke City at the BET365 Stadium this afternoon, as the Red Devils’ perfect start to the season was ruined by new Potters star Eric Choupo-Moting’s first goals for the club.

Stoke took a surprise lead two minutes before half time, as a well-worked move from the home side saw the ball end up with former United forward Mame Biram Diouf on the right wing, before the Senegalese international saw his crossed turn in by Choupo-Moting to open the scoring for Mark Hughes’ side.

Stoke’s lead didn’t last long though, as just two minutes later, a corner from United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan was flicked on by new midfield man Nemanja Matic, before Paul Pogba’s header found it’s way into the goal via the head of 19-year-old Marcus Rashford, as the away side drew level on the brink of half-time.

United then found themselves ahead 12 minutes after the break, as a fine through ball from Mkhitaryan was finished off by Romelu Lukaku at the second attempt, after the Belgian’s initial attempt was saved smartly by Stoke ‘keeper Jack Butland.

Stoke then scored their second of the match just seven minutes later, after a cross from wide-man Xherdan Shaqiri found it’s wall to the back post, for Cameroon international Choupo-Moting headed in past David De Gea to tie the match level at 2-2 with 25 minutes left to play.

United shot-stopper De Gea produced a world class stop to deny Spanish compatriot Jese Rodriguez in the 63rd minute, as the Stoke winger flicked his header towards goal, only to see his effort kept out by the ever-present Red Devils star.

Lukaku missed a fantastic chance to put the away side in front in the 80th minute, after the former Everton man received the ball from a cross by Anthony Martial, however the Belgium international skied his shot over the bar as the two sides remained level.

For Stoke, the result will be seen as a good one by much of their fans, as the Potters continue their impressive home form this season having already beaten Arsenal on their turf.

For Man United, this result will be seen as two points dropped, especially considering the chances they had to secure all three points, as their 100% record in the league comes to an end.

Stoke player ratings: Butland 7, Zouma 7, Cameron 6, Wimmer 6, Diouf 6, Allen 6, Fletcher 6, Pieters 6, Shaqiri 7, Choupo-Moting 8, Jese 6

Substitutes: Martins Indi 6, Berahino N/A

Man United player ratings: De Gea 7, Valencia 6, Bailly 6, Jones 5, Darmian 6, Herrera 6, Matic 6, Pogba 7, Mkhitaryan 7, Lukaku 7, Rashford 6

Substitutes: Mata 6, Martial 6, Lingard N/A