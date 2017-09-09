Superb Liverpool statistic shows what’s key for PL title push for Klopp’s men

Liverpool will be confident of launching a sustained Premier League title bid this season, and here’s a big reason as to why they could be contenders.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have a handy habit of turning on the style when they take on the top six teams in the English top flight, as their impressive record from last season shows.

The Reds secured five wins and five draws in games against Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, while they’ve already collected a win over the Gunners this season ahead of facing Manchester City on Saturday.

.@LFC were unbeaten in PL meetings between the top 6 teams last season #PL #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/wsJYtBEp74 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 9, 2017

If they are able to replicate that form this year, coupled with the quality that they’ve brought in over the summer with the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mohamed Salah adding real quality to the side, it should result in a successful campaign.

Although results against the big six don’t necessarily guarantee title success, coupled with the fact that Liverpool’s problems mainly revolve around seeing off the ‘inferior sides’ in the Premier League, it’s still a balancing act.

Nevertheless, if they continue to see off their title rivals with such great results, it will surely only help them get to where they want to be come May.