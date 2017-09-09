(Video) Liverpool defence cut open with magical De Bruyne assist for Man City record-breaker

Man City striker Sergio Aguero broke a Premier League record on Saturday with this finish against Liverpool courtesy of a brilliant Kevin De Bruyne assist.

The game was living up to expectations as both sides were open at the back and it certainly looked as though there were goals in it.

In truth, it looked as Liverpool would find the breakthrough with Nicolas Otamendi being targeted at the back for City, but a bit of De Bruyne magic split the visitors apart for Aguero to produce this composed finish after rounding Simon Mignolet.

A defence-splitting pass from De Bruyne allows Aguero to fire Man City in-front! Sky Sports Premier League now! https://t.co/YRijdUZtHv — Sky Sports PL ? (@SkySportsPL) September 9, 2017

With the goal, the Argentine international became the non-European top Premier League goalscorer with 124 goals to his name, and it was an important strike as City look to continue their promising start to the campaign and deal a blow to a direct rival.