(Video) Liverpool fans go wild for incoming £48m signing after scoring sensational goal

It’s fair to say that Liverpool supporters liked what they saw on Friday night, as incoming signing Naby Keita scored a rocket of a goal.

As reported by The Telegraph, Jurgen Klopp will welcome the midfielder to Anfield next summer after the club struck a deal worth £48m with RB Leipzig.

To spend that much on a player shows that Jurgen Klopp evidently believes that he can be a fundamental part of his plans moving forward, but Liverpool fans are certainly starting to keep a closer eye on him this season to get a better idea of what kind of player he is.

The 22-year-old didn’t disappoint against Hamburg on Friday, as he scored this sensational goal to help his side to a 2-0 win. It wasn’t all great news though, as Keita was later replaced due to an adductor injury and so it remains to be seen if he’s fit for the Champions League next week.

Naby Keita shows Liverpool fans what they're missing… The £48m man lights up Hamburg with a rocket. ? pic.twitter.com/lqrYNTac1v — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 8, 2017

Naturally though, the goal is what was being talked about on social media, and Liverpool fans were absolutely loving what they saw from the Guinea international and will hope for more of the same along with all the other qualities that he possesses when he moves to Merseyside next year…

What a goal from Naby Keita!!! — Roopa (@LFC_RV) September 8, 2017

Naby #keita take a bow son! Woof! — Emre Can's Barber (@CiaranBullock) September 8, 2017

Naby Keita with a thundercunt!! — The normal 1 (@Pazzo455) September 8, 2017

NABY KEITA WOW — Yasir (@YasirVallii) September 8, 2017

Watching Naby Keita gives me a semi tbh — Aegon Tiltgayren (@itsLewisD) September 8, 2017

Liverpool fans, go and look at what Naby Keita has just done. You'll want to see it. — Charlie Wills (@CharlieWills25) September 8, 2017