(Video) Man City assist-king has staggering record, perfect delivery as Liverpool crumble

Man City ace Kevin De Bruyne is an assist machine and he proved it again during Saturday’s clash with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Not content with playing a sublime pass to set Sergio Aguero on his way to opening up the scoring, the Belgian international was back at it for the second goal too as City took a commanding lead against their rivals who also had Sadio Mane sent off.

De Bruyne did brilliantly to see off the attention of Trent Alexander-Arnold before whipping in an inch-perfect cross to find Gabriel Jesus who did the rest and headed home past Simon Mignolet.

That assist was De Bruyne’s 56th since 2013/14, which is more than any other player in Europe in the top five leagues since that season to show just how influential and decisive he is in the final third.