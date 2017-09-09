(Video) Man United star Lukaku continues to repay £90M transfer fee, scores fortunate tap-in before Red Devils pinned back by Choupo-Moting strike

New £90M Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has continued to repay the transfer fee that the Red Devils forked out for him in the summer, as the Belgian international scored a fortunate tap-in to give his side the lead in their Premier League match against Stoke, before the Potters equalised through Eric Choupo-Moting’s second goal of the game.

Lukaku, who joined the Red Devils for £90M from Everton during the summer according to the Daily Mail, gave his side the lead, with the Belgian tapping the ball into an empty net following a fortunate rebound after his initial attempt was saved by Stoke ‘keeper Jack Butland.

United were then pegged back by the home side, after a corner from Xherdan Shaqiri was turned in at the far post by Choupo-Moting, as the Cameroon international bagged his second of the game.

Should United go on to win this game, it’ll show that Jose Mourinho’s side are definitely going to be the one’s to beat this season.