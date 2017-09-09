Watch: Jose Mourinho sent message by Man Utd superstar, simple but effective

Man Utd forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sent a direct message to boss Jose Mourinho as he steps up his recovery from injury.

The 35-year-old has been sidelined since last season after sustaining a serious knee injury. Man Utd opted to re-sign him last month to a new contract after his previous deal expired, and he has continued his rehabilitation with a view of returning in early 2018.

It looks as though he’s stepping up his progress though as he sent a simple message to Mourinho, as seen in his tweet below: “Tell Jose, I’m coming.”

Ibrahimovic’s return to full fitness will be a major boost for United, as he will offer competition for Romelu Lukaku up front and give Man Utd another option as they look to compete for silverware on various fronts.

Naturally, there will be question marks over whether or not he can still have the same level of influence on the side after such a serious injury at this stage of his career, but it wouldn’t be the first time that the former Swedish international has silenced his critics.

In turn, it remains to be seen when Ibrahimovic returns, but it sounds as though he’s certainly on the right track and will be back sooner rather than later…