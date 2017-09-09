Watch: Sadio Mane red card causes outrage, opinion split as Liverpool dealt huge blow

Liverpool ace Sadio Mane was shown a straight red card by referee Jon Moss on Saturday as he collided with Man City goalkeeper Ederson.

While the likes of Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville insisted that it wasn’t a red, the incident certainly split opinion on social media as many accused the Liverpool winger of dangerous play.

Replays showed that he did make contact with Ederson’s face with his boot, forcing the City shot-stopper off on a stretcher as he was replaced by Claudio Bravo.

The debate quickly raged on Twitter with many arguing that there was no malice involved and Mane only had eyes for the ball, while others insisted that it didn’t matter as it was a dangerous and reckless challenge and he deserved to see red.

For the neutral, it undoubtedly ruined the game as City tightened their grip on it by doubling their lead shortly before half-time. However, for Liverpool, it’s a major headache for Jurgen Klopp as he’ll likely now have to deal with Mane’s absence for the next three games too.

As seen below, opinion was all over the place as both sides of the argument were made, we’ll leave you to decide which you think it was. Should it have been a red card?

