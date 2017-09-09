Watch: Sadio Mane red card causes outrage, opinion split as Liverpool dealt huge blow

Liverpool ace Sadio Mane was shown a straight red card by referee Jon Moss on Saturday as he collided with Man City goalkeeper Ederson.

While the likes of Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville insisted that it wasn’t a red, the incident certainly split opinion on social media as many accused the Liverpool winger of dangerous play.

Replays showed that he did make contact with Ederson’s face with his boot, forcing the City shot-stopper off on a stretcher as he was replaced by Claudio Bravo.

Sadio Mané is sent off after catching Ederson when through on goal! ?

The debate quickly raged on Twitter with many arguing that there was no malice involved and Mane only had eyes for the ball, while others insisted that it didn’t matter as it was a dangerous and reckless challenge and he deserved to see red.

For the neutral, it undoubtedly ruined the game as City tightened their grip on it by doubling their lead shortly before half-time. However, for Liverpool, it’s a major headache for Jurgen Klopp as he’ll likely now have to deal with Mane’s absence for the next three games too.

As seen below, opinion was all over the place as both sides of the argument were made, we’ll leave you to decide which you think it was. Should it have been a red card?

As if you can do this and it isn't a read card. Come off it. pic.twitter.com/PSpM6XFsSR — Tom Adams (@tomEurosport) September 9, 2017

That's a joke decision. Mane only ever looking at the ball. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) September 9, 2017

If that's a red card for Mane the game is gone. Referees have to understand a player is playing the ball in that situation & no malice. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 9, 2017

Correct decision from Jonathan Moss to red card Sadio Mane. Studs high at an opponent's face at pace endangers that opponent. #MCILIV — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) September 9, 2017

You could say "what else is Mane meant to do" but Ederson's head already there before he even begins to raise foot so high. It's reckless. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 9, 2017

Never a red card. He has to challenge for the ball, Mané eyes are fixed on the ball. Ederson dips his head in — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) September 9, 2017

Sadio Mane surely unlucky to be red-carded. Legitimate attempt to get the ball, though Ederson de Moraes stretchered off. MC 1-0 LIV — Jim White (@JimWhite) September 9, 2017

Mane coulda went for it with his head but would have lost so went with a high foot and kicked him in the face, so imo it's a red card ????? — Andy Castell (@AJ3) September 9, 2017

No intent to harm was shown, the speed Mané was running at meant he had no other option and never took his eye off the ball.Wrong decision! — Carl Clemente (@clemente_carl) September 9, 2017