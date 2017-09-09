Watch Sunderland v Sheffield Utd Live Stream, Bolton v Middlesbrough & more from Championship coupon

The Saturday coupon is back in the Championship as Sunderland face Sheffield Utd, Bolton take on Middlesbrough & Aston Villa face Brentford in the pick of the 3pm kickoff’s this afternoon.

Bet365 report that their live streaming service is now becoming more popular, with fans able to watch matches every weekend through their website, the firm reports.

How to watch a Match:

Is certainly a busy Saturday afternoon in England with a whole host of fixtures to get stuck into.

The pick of those looks to be Sunderland, who take on Sheffield Utd a the Stadium of Light.

Many predicted Sunderland to be in for a tough season following relegation to the Championship and with five games gone those predictions look to be bang on.

After a decent start Simon Grayson has suffered back to back defeats, the latest being a three nil drubbing away at Barnsley before the international break. After a fortnight off and the transfer window shut the Black Cats host newly promoted Sheffield United at The Stadium Of Light. The Blades have started well with three victories, but are yet to win or score on the road.

But Sheffield United will take confidence from Sunderland’s awful home record. Including friendlies the hosts have failed to win at home in 14 attempts, so something has to give on Saturday.

Club legend Billy Sharp has bagged all four of Sheff United’s league goals so far this season and is 6/1 to open the scoring – you have to wonder where they’d be without out him!

Blades boss Chris Wilder could also give a debut to Clayton Donaldson, who signed in the transfer window from Birmingham City.

Sunderland have also found goals hard to come by in the league, that’s despite having Lewis Grabban and James Vaughan at their disposal. But Simon Grayson will be hoping deadline day signing Callum McManaman can provide the all important service for his forwards.

The winger joined the Black Cats from West Brom but looks set to miss Saturday’s clash with the Blades.

The two sides haven’t met in twelve years so it’s pointless looking into previous meetings for an indication of how this one is going to go. Instead we’ll have to go with recent form and quality on paper. The international break probably came at the right time for Sunderland, allowing them time to bed in their new signings.

Both sides have struggled in front of goal and I expect a cagey and tense affair in the North East on Saturday. But I fancy Sunderland to nick it 1-0 which is best price 13/2.

18+ Users must have a funded account to access streams, Country Restrictions Apply.