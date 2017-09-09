Whopping £20m dream home saving Wayne Rooney from Coleen divorce

Plans to build a £20m dream six-bedroom home with countless features is reportedly said to be a huge reason as to why Wayne Rooney’s marriage isn’t on the verge of ending.

Boasting a snooker room, cinema, pool complex and extensive wine cellar, The Sun report that the new home is a huge reason why Coleen will not divorce her husband.

The alleged problems between the pair have flared up again after the 31-year-old was arrested this month for drink driving, with his court case set for September 18.

While that was bad enough, it later emerged that he was driving a female companion home, Laura Simpson, who he had met earlier that night, as per the report.

As noted by The Sun, that then led to a furious Coleen returning from holiday to confront her husband about what happened, and so far, it doesn’t look as though the pair are set to split.

The tabloid believe that the newly-built home is a big reason behind that, as Coleen doesn’t want to split up their family with the couple having three children while she’s pregnant with their fourth.

A source in the report even describes Rooney as the ‘fourth child’ in the family as he can’t look after himself while his partner is away, but that will surely have to change if he wants to put this latest episode behind him and get things back on track both on and off the pitch.

His nightmare is likely to rumble on for a little while longer, but this will drum home that he can’t afford to make silly mistakes like this again otherwise he could be forced to build a specially built dog house in their new home too.