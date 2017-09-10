Barcelona failed to push out £13.6m misfit in cut-price deal on deadline day

Barcelona reportedly tried to get rid of Aleix Vidal on deadline day in a cut-price £13.6m deal with Valencia, but failed to do so.

The 28-year-old is considered surplus to requirements by the Catalan giants, although he has made three appearances so far this season in bit-part role.

However, as per The Express, according to RAC1, he doesn’t feature in coach Ernesto Valverde’s plans moving forward, and they did make an attempt to offload him on deadline day.

It’s added that they were willing to accept a bid as low as £13.6m, but Valencia pulled out of the move late on and so it collapsed, while both the player and his agent had agreed that it was the best move for his future as he wasn’t guaranteed regular playing time at the Nou Camp.

Vidal made just 12 appearances last season and was left out of the squad for the 5-0 win over Espanyol this weekend, although he has been named in the club’s Champions League squad this season.

Coupled with the signing of Nelson Semedo this summer though, it would have certainly been best for both parties if a deal had been agreed, but Vidal will now stay at Barcelona until January at least and continue to fight for his place while offering squad depth for Valverde as they compete across various fronts.