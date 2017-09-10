Barcelona fears continue to grow, icon’s contract talks reason for serious concern

Barcelona ace Andres Iniesta has revealed that there is no agreement in principle over a new contract as he edges closer to the end of his current deal.

The 33-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and as of yet there hasn’t been any real progress in getting closer to a new agreement.

Based on his comments after Saturday’s win over Espanyol, it doesn’t sound as though an announcement is imminent, and so that raises real question marks over whether or not the veteran will still be at the Nou Camp next season.

“When there is a principle of an agreement, it is understood that everything is done. And it is not done,” Iniesta told reporters, as noted by Mundo Deportivo.

“I have been talking for some time. Things are going as they are. My only desire is to perform to the maximum and win titles with the club.

“I am not clear when I will make the decision. I do not think about it. My head, my heart and my body will decide. This is my home but the situation is what it is and we will see what happens.

“I feel calm. It is normal, when you are in this situation, to value many things. I’m very focused on what is mine. When there is news, people will know by the usual means.”

Iniesta has been at Barcelona since 1996, coming through the youth system and going on to make well over 600 appearances for the senior side and winning a whole host of individual accolades and trophies.

In turn, it would be very strange to see him in another jersey, but as the months go on and even if he added that he remains calm for now, concern will be growing that he could see his contract run down without a renewal agreed.