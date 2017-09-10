Barcelona given major boost, superstar expected to pen new contract imminently

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez is hopeful that Lionel Messi will sign his new contract with the Catalan giants “soon” to end all speculation.

It’s been a difficult summer for the La Liga outfit, as although they were able to strengthen the squad with the signings of Ousmane Dembele, Paulinho and Nelson Semedo, they also missed out on key big-name targets elsewhere.

In addition, they also have the contract situations of Messi and Andres Iniesta amongst others to sort out, with the Argentine icon undoubtedly taking precedent given his influence and standing at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona announced in July that Messi had agreed to extend his contract until 2021, as reported by ESPN, but their talismanic forward has yet to actually put pen to paper on that deal.

While both sides have continued to hint that it’s essentially a done deal and just the formalities remain, Fernandez hopes that the contract will be physically signed soon.

“I point to our president’s words. [The signing] is an act which could happen at any moment. I hope it’s soon,” he is quoted as saying in the ESPN report.

Further, Fernandez also commented on Iniesta who will see his current deal expire at the end of the season, and it seems as though from Barcelona’s point of view that there is a desire to renew his contract and keep the club legend for a while yet.

“What we want is that Andres is here for many more years and that he ends his career here. I’m convinced that will happen.”

Barca supporters will undoubtedly be delighted once these two contracts are wrapped up, and while the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu faced chants for his resignation at the weekend, success on the pitch will likely quickly change the mood at the club in the short-term.