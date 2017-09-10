Furious Pep Guardiola ready to ditch Man City stalwart in shock axe

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to axe captain Vincent Kompany after his latest injury setback in a club vs country row.

The 31-year-old featured for Belgium in their 9-0 win over Gibraltar last week, but picked up a calf problem and was forced to miss the win over Liverpool at the weekend.

Naturally, given his injury history, that’s the last thing that Guardiola would have wanted, as Man City still heavily rely on their skipper to offer solidity and leadership at the back as they gun for major honours this season.

However, according to The Mirror, Guardiola has been left furious by Kompany’s decision to put country over club and in turn leave himself nursing another injury setback and could even go as far as axing the Belgian international.

It’s added at this stage that the Spanish tactician is ‘privately questioning’ Kompany’s long-term future at the Etihad, and that signing a new central defender was a low priority this past summer after his injury troubles continued last season.

Ultimately, it seems a bit strange that this latest episode is the one to force Guardiola to act, as it’s not a new issue and should have already been addressed as they simply can’t go on wondering when their commanding centre-half will be out of action again.

However, it seems as though Guardiola is infuriated by the latest setback, and as the Mirror note that a £25m bid for Jonny Evans was lodged prior to the transfer window deadline last month, signing a defender could become a more pressing matter next year even if Kompany looked to be near his best to start the season having featured in the first three games of the campaign.