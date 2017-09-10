(Gallery) Lazio’s game with AC Milan in chaos as flash-flooding threatens postponement

Lazio’s Serie A game with AC Milan was almost called off on Sunday due to flash-flooding creating dangerous conditions not just for the players but for the fans too.

Lazio v AC Milan has been called off due to flash floods. F*cking Brilliant? pic.twitter.com/nEOz9dAEXG — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 10, 2017

Numerous pictures across the internet show the scale of the amount of rain that fell on the Italian region that led to many reports stating that the match was postponed.

Football Italia reported a few hours prior to kick-off that either the match is postponed until 16:00 BST or the game starts at the original time it was scheduled (13:00 BST) but in front of no fans because of the hazardous terrain.

A final decision was meant to be made at 11:00 BST but no decision by the league has yet been announced. Both clubs are eager to get the game on to avoid fixture congestion later in the season.

Fans are now in limbo as to whether to wait nearby until an official verdict has been made or head home to dry off.

Take a look at the photo’s doing the rounds on Twitter below and decide for yourself if the match should go head or not: