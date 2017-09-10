Man Utd enter race for £92m-rated star, eye club-record offer to deal huge blow to PL rivals

Man Utd are reportedly considering launching a big-money bid for £92m-rated Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, either in January or next summer.

The 21-year-old was close to a deadline-day move to Arsenal last month, but that deal failed to materialise as the Gunners kept hold of Alexis Sanchez.

However, Arsene Wenger could be dealt a significant blow in his pursuit of the French international, as The Mirror report that Man Utd want him too.

Wenger has missed out on a number of high-profile targets in the past, and he’ll be desperate to avoid seeing Lemar become the latest as the report notes that the will return for him and look to complete a £92m deal either in January or next summer.

Nevertheless, the problem now is that Jose Mourinho is seemingly keen too as he continues to eye adding quality to his attacking options after failing to sign Ivan Perisic this past summer, and that could sway Lemar towards Old Trafford.

Should Arsenal lose Sanchez at the end of the season with his contract running down, they’ll be desperate to bring in a top class replacement. Although he’s still got a lot more improvement and development in his game, Lemar would tick that box, but it looks as though the pursuit could get a little complicated.

The Monaco ace grabbed 14 goals and 17 assists in 55 appearances last season as he played a fundamental role in helping the club win the Ligue 1 title, but with that squad now being ripped apart, he may well be the next high profile player to quit and move on to a new challenge for big money.