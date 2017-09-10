(Photo) Liverpool ace shows class, issues heartfelt apology to injured Man City star

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has issued a public apology to Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson after their collision during the latter’s 5-0 win on Saturday.

The pair were involved in a horror clash in the first-half at the Etihad, with Ederson racing off his line to clear a ball while Mane made full contact with his boot on the goalkeeper’s face.

While debate raged over the decision to send Mane off for the incident, Ederson was stretchered off and was later seen with heavy bruising and bandaging on his face but he has avoided any serious damage.

The Senegalese international has shown his class though, as he’s ignored the argument over whether or not the challenge was worthy of a dismissal, and has completely focused on apologising to Ederson as evidently he did some damage to him.

“I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery. I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it. I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player”.

It’s unlikely that Liverpool will appeal against the red card despite Jurgen Klopp disagreeing with the decision himself, and so Mane will now miss the next three domestic games as a result.