Tottenham injury news: Pochettino allays fears, CL rivals have serious injury headaches

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has downplayed Moussa Sissoko’s injury concern, insisting that it was just cramp for the midfielder.

The Frenchman finished the win over Everton on Saturday with a calf issue, and it had been suggested early on that he could have done some damage.

However, as seen in the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, it looks as though it was nothing serious as Pochettino has put it down to cramp.

Pochettino plays down Sissoko injury: "It is true he finished with some problems. He suffered in his calf. I think it was cramp." #COYS — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 10, 2017

Spurs will be in high spirits after their impressive win, and now the focus shifts to Wednesday night when they take on Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

The German giants have got real problems of their own as Peter Bosz will be without both Marc Bartra and Marcel Schmelzer after they picked up injuries this weekend.

Not even 30 minutes played and Bartra picked up a muscle injury and Schmelzer carried off on a stretcher. First of 7 games in 21 days. #bvb — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) September 9, 2017

The former suffered a muscle injury early on while his teammate was carried off on a stretcher with suspected ligament damage to his ankle.

Further, former Chelsea forward Andre Schurrle is also a doubt as he’s been training away from the rest of the group as he continues his recovery from his own injury headache.

In turn, it’s a big boost for Tottenham as they’ll hope to put their Wembley woes behind them and pick up a positive result against Dortmund to start their Champions League campaign on the right foot.