(Video) Arsenal fan still angry after win, makes great point in Wenger out tirade

Arsenal secured a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday, and for most it was an opportunity to just enjoy a good performance and victory.

For others it was merely a reminder not to get caught up in a win over a side that Arsenal are expected to beat, especially when they face Chelsea next weekend and the same problems will likely come to the fore.

This fan argued that nothing has changed at the club, not over the last week dating back to five years ago, and the Bournemouth win will merely paper over the cracks at Arsenal.

It’s a pretty valid point and detractors will only be silenced if Arsenal can deliver against the likes of Chelsea on a consistent basis to establish themselves as serious Premier League title contenders.

Saturday’s win was a positive one given the circumstances, but following on from the Liverpool defeat prior to the international break coupled with the disappointment felt by most after the transfer window this past summer, it’s going to take a lot more to convince all supporters that Arsenal are moving in the right direction.

Further, it was another opportunity to point the finger of blame at Arsene Wenger, although many also see the problem starting at the top with the ownership as the situation rumbles on and remains finely balanced.