(Video) BT Sport pundit raises red alert on key Man Utd weakness this season

Michael Owen has raised a question mark over Man Utd’s defence, as he doesn’t believe it’s good enough, especially at the highest level.

The Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw at Stoke City on Saturday, with the performances of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones brought into question in particular.

Neither looked entirely comfortable and were caught out on the goals, with Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof both on the sidelines ready to step in.

However, Owen doesn’t look at any of the players in the backline and think that it’s particularly strong on the whole, with Antonio Valencia getting praise but still not considered as a world class defender.

Particularly with Champions League football to consider this season too, Owen has a point. The top teams in Europe will certainly be able to pick holes in the defence and exploit them, but Jose Mourinho will be hopeful that his side as a whole will be able to deliver across various fronts in their bid to win more silverware this year.