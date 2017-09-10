(Video) Sky Sports panel criticise “petty” Jose Mourinho after handshake debacle

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has been branded as being “petty” after his troubles with Stoke City manager Mark Hughes on Saturday.

The pair clashed during the 2-2 draw at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday evening, with the Sky Sports Sunday Supplement panel suggesting that the result had something to do with Mourinho’s behaviour after the game too.

While they weren’t too critical over what happened with Hughes directly as blame can be attributed to both sides after the Stoke boss put his hands on Mourinho and pushed him away as they argued with the fourth official, it was the Man Utd manager’s response in an interview after the game.

After being asked about the incident, Mourinho opted to refuse to comment on it and walked off which has led to him now being described as “petty” by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.

Hughes also allegedly swore at Mourinho in their altercation, and so the tension between the pair is likely to continue while it seems as though the attention is on the Man Utd boss rather than his rival in the immediate aftermath.