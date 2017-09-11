AC Milan accused of broken promise, project slammed by divisive agent

Agent Mino Raiola has reiterated that AC Milan broke their promise of giving his client Gianluigi Donnarumma the captain’s armband.

The 18-year-old initially rejected the club’s offer of a contract renewal this past summer, before eventually changing his mind and putting pen to paper.

It came after a fierce backlash from supporters, while Donnarumma has since publicly insisted that he never wanted to leave and it wasn’t his intention to anger the Milan faithful.

However, his agent has continued to spark trouble, and has been speaking about a promise that he is adamant that the club made to his client, while he also aimed a swipe at the project at the club following Yonghong Li’s takeover earlier this year.

“I’ve got nothing personal against Fassone and Mirabelli, I just don’t believe in their project,” Raiola told RAI. “When all of Italy was panicking about the future of Donnarumma, they offered the captain’s armband without us asking for it. All I can say is that there was a promise which has not been kept.”

Milan CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli have already spoken on the matter previously, but they’ve never been shy in publicly reacting to them or the club being mentioned by others, and so perhaps this one could rumble on in the coming days.

As for Milan though, following their 4-1 defeat to Lazio on Sunday, they have other problems to focus on as Vincenzo Montella will want a reaction out of his players immediately after such a poor performance and heavy defeat.

Raiola will undoubtedly use that as part of his argument of having reservations about the club’s work this summer, but ultimately Donnarumma will remain until the end of the season at least and so he’d arguably be better off in offering his support.