Barcelona receive huge transfer boost as £110.5m target’s agent talks exit

Outspoken agent Mino Raiola has insisted that his client, Juventus forward and Barcelona target Paulo Dybala, will leave the Italian giants at some point in the future.

The 23-year-old continues to play a starring role in Turin and as he develops his game further, he’ll undoubtedly harbour ambitions of establishing himself as one of the top players in Europe.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Raiola seemingly doesn’t see that process being completed with Juventus, as he has openly spoken about the Argentine moving on at some stage. Juve certainly won’t appreciate it, but it will undoubtedly grab the attention of any interested parties.

“In time, he will leave Juventus. And if he does, he must go to a team with a project already formed in which he fits, because he’s still too young to go somewhere as the leader. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United or Manchester City are options, all of those clubs have big projects.”

Although they eventually signed Ousmane Dembele this past summer, and were involved in a very public pursuit of Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, Barca have previously been linked with a swoop for Dybala too.

In fact, as reported by The Sun, it’s claimed that the Catalan giants snubbed a deal for the Juve ace in the summer transfer window with coach Ernesto Valverde refusing to complete a £110.5m deal. Further, the report goes on to add that the biggest obstacle for Barcelona was that they didn’t believe Dybala was compatible with compatriot Lionel Messi.

Nevertheless, after failing in their bid to sign Coutinho, and with Raiola being so open in suggesting that his client will move on, with Barcelona specifically mentioned, perhaps they will choose to reignite their interest moving forward.