Barcelona set to complete €9m signing of Colombian wonderkid, key agreement in place

Barcelona have reportedly agreed to complete the signing of defender Yerry Mina after the 2018 World Cup for a fee of €9m.

As reported by Sport, the Colombian defender has been a long-term target of the Catalan giants, and they had agreed a deal to activate an €9m option to buy which has been in place since May 2016.

It’s taken a while for the transfer to reach the next stage, but as per the report, Barca have agreed to let Mina stay with current club Palmeiras for another year, after which he’ll move to the Nou Camp following next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

According to Sport, director Pep Segura met with Palmeiras director Alexandre Mattos in Barcelona recently, where the pair reached an agreement over the 22-year-old.

Mina won’t be well known to the wider football audience, but it’s claimed that he’s one of the most highly-rated young defenders in South America, and he fits with Barcelona’s desire to lower the average age of the squad as he’ll be expected to eventually replace the likes of Gerard Pique and Javier Mascherano.

It was a mixed summer transfer window for the La Liga outfit, as they didn’t bring in all of their intended targets. However, with a good mix in Paulinho, Nelson Semedo and Ousmane Dembele, they are seemingly wasting little time in terms of making plans to add more and Mina could now be the next player to arrive.