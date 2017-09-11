€100m ex-Man Utd target makes shock revelation, PL giants should be alerted

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has revealed that he did consider leaving the club to join Man Utd in 2015 when Louis van Gaal was in charge.

The 27-year-old has been with the Bavarian giants since 2000, coming through the youth system to go on and score over 150 goals for the senior side and win a whole host of trophies to go with it.

However, as reported by ESPN, in the summer of 2015, he was linked with a sensational €100m move to Man Utd, with his former mentor Van Gaal in charge at Old Trafford.

Obviously, the move never materialised as the German international is still with Bayern, but he has now revealed that he did consider a new challenge.

“There was a stage when the subject arose two years ago when I considered it, but then the club immediately backed me and I was told I belong here,” he told Kicker, as reported by ESPN.

“I didn’t have to think about it a great deal after Bayern said we are counting on you and that you are an important man for us.”

Muller struggled last season as he managed just five Bundesliga goals, adding to the pressure on him as he has yet to find the back of the net this season. He has seemingly sparked fresh speculation over his future by insisting that although he’s happy where he is, an exit would just be part of life.

“Of course, it’s possible,” he said. “When my time is up, it’s up. [Bastian] Schweinsteiger was here for over 10 years and now he’s been gone for over two years and another player is here instead.

“It will be exactly the same with me. If I drop dead tomorrow, there will be a funeral, yet on Friday, 11 players will still be out on the pitch. That’s life.”

As reported by The Mirror last week, Muller’s latest statement could be of significant interest to both Arsenal and Chelsea, as both are being linked with a January swoop for him.

If his struggles continue and Carlo Ancelotti opts to use others ahead of him, then a departure could become a real possibility in the months ahead.