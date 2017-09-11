Liverpool injury news: LFC allay major fears over concerning setback

Liverpool have reportedly reassured supporters that Danny Ings hasn’t suffered a serious fresh setback after limping off at the weekend.

The 25-year-old was in action for Liverpool U23s against Manchester City on Sunday, but after being the subject of a few heavy tackles, he had to be taken off with an issue.

Naturally, given his injury record and misfortune with issues since arriving at Anfield in 2015 from Burnley, many feared the worst in that he could be set for another spell on the sidelines.

However, as per freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery in the tweet below, the Merseyside giants have downplayed initial fears and confirmed that it was just a precautionary move.

#LFC allay Ings injury fears: “It’s more a precaution. He felt something early [on] and he wasn’t quite right. We’re not taking any chances" — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 11, 2017

Ings has made just 11 appearances for the club having suffered problems with his ACL, and so you can’t really blame Liverpool for being careful as he nears a return to full fitness.

He’ll hope to be a key figure for Jurgen Klopp this season, but now his primary focus will be on recovering from the knock, albeit it seems to only be a minor problem, before continuing with his recovery and push for first-team football.