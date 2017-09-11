(Photo) Sickening extent of Ederson injury, Sadio Mane appeal launched by Liverpool

A new image has surfaced of Man City goalkeeper Ederson, showing off the scars that he’s been left with after his nasty collision with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

The incident occurred in City’s 5-0 win over Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday, with the shot-stopper having to be carried off on a stretcher.

Meanwhile, Mane was sent off for dangerous play, although the collision has split opinion as to whether it should have been a straight red even though the replays showed how nasty it was and based on the evidence of Ederson’s face now, as seen in the tweet below, the Liverpool winger certainly inflicted some damage.

Photo: The current condition of Ederson’s face after the challenge from Sadio Mane. pic.twitter.com/0eneauza3d — City Watch (@City_Watch) September 11, 2017

The City goalkeeper required eight stitches to his face and was given oxygen on the pitch as he will now be forced to sit on the sidelines and let the wounds heal before making a comeback for Pep Guardiola’s men.

As for Mane, he showed his class with a public apology on Instagram as he insisted that he had no intention of injuring his opponent, while wishing him a speedy recovery.

The Sun report that Liverpool will launch an appeal though against his three-match ban, with the hearing set to take place on Tuesday.

It’s added that the Merseyside giants will focus their appeal on excessive punishment, and will hope to have the suspension reduced. Given his importance to the side, it will be a major boost for Liverpool to have Mane back sooner rather than later to help them put this result firmly behind them and get back on track.