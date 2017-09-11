(Photos) Chelsea stars itching for Champions League football, waste no time switching focus

Chelsea open up their Champions League campaign against Qarabag at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, and it’s fair to say that the players are looking forward to it.

Antonio Conte’s men are in much higher spirits now after rattling off three consecutive Premier League wins after their opening-day horror show against Burnley at home.

In turn, while the Italian tactician could rotate his side and therefore drop some of the stars in question, it seems as though the entire squad is buzzing to get European football back and to push on and try to compete on various fronts this season.

Alvaro Morata will be making his debut in Europe for the Blues, as will compatriot Marcos Alonso, and the pair couldn’t hide their delight as they posted on Instagram below while going through their recovery steps after the weekend’s win over Leicester City.

Cesc Fabregas and Thibaut Courtois joined in on the fun as while they expressed their happiness with the three points on Saturday, it was immediately back to business for them as they switched their focus to Tuesday night.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can stick to the script and pick up a win against their group rivals, but the players certainly seem to be in the mood for it.

Recovery session with @marcosalonso28 ! Getting ready for tuesday ??????? A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata) on Sep 10, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

Solid game yesterday. I can't wait to be back in the Champions League. ? A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Sep 10, 2017 at 4:45am PDT