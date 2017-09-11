Premier League manager axed after breaking unwanted 93-year record

Frank de Boer has been sacked as Crystal Palace manager after losing all four of his opening Premier League games without scoring a goal.

According to The Mirror, the Dutchman leaves after only 77 days in charge. Roy Hodgson is now favourite to take over the reigns at Selhurst Park with the paper claiming he will sing a two-year deal before Saturday.

During de Boer’s short time as Eagles boss, he saw his side lose 3-0 to newly promoted Huddersfield in their opening game before losing 1-0 to Liverpool the weekend after.

Palace lost at home to Swansea shortly before the international break and the loss to Burnley on Sunday was the last straw for club chairman Steve Parish who has decided to let the former Ajax boss go.

This was the first time in 93 years that a top-flight club has failed to score in their first four league fixtures, per The Mirror.

According to The Sun, only on three occasions out of the eight times a Premier League club have lost their opening four games has a side avoided the drop.

De Boer now becomes the shortest-serving Premier League manager games-wise, beating the previous record held by Les Reed who took charge of Charlton for just seven games in 2006, so say the Telegraph.

With former Liverpool and England flop managerial Hodgson now favourite, the future quite looks worrying for the Palace faithful.