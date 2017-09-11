Real Madrid take a massive blow as superstar ruled of Champions League tie, could be out for up to six weeks

Real Madrid’s first choice striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out for up to a month after picking up a hamstring injury in the club’s draw with Levante on Saturday.

The Mirror report that the striker is set to miss Wednesday’s Champions League clash when Madrid start their defence of their second consecutive title as they take on APOEL at the Bernabeu.

The loss will not be felt as badly as it may have done as football icon Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being banned for five domestic matches for pushing a referee after being sent off in Madrid’s 5-1 aggregate win over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup last month.

He still has one La Liga game to sit out but will be allowed to play in Europe as the ban does not stretch outside of Spain.

The Mirror say they expect Ronaldo to come straight back into the side with Borja Mayoral being the club’s only other current natural centre-forward.

The Portugal captain stated last month that he would like to see Gareth Bale and Benzema dropped and replaced by Marco Asensio and Isco in their respective positions.

As of now, he’s got one of his two wishes granted for the next month, at least.