£110.5m Barcelona target doesn’t 100% rule out exit as speculation builds

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has left the door open to a possible future move to Barcelona after conceding he doesn’t know ‘what will happen in the future’.

The 23-year-old joined the Turin giants in 2015, and has gone on to score 49 goals in 98 appearances in all competitions, while winning back-to-back Serie A titles and Coppa Italia trophies.

Tipped to be a leading figure in Europe in the future, his agent, Mino Raiola, caused controversy this week as he insisted that he could see Dybala moving on, a statement that Juve would not have been impressed with.

Nevertheless, the Argentine international will now spark speculation himself, as when asked about a potential move to Barcelona, he refused to shut down the suggestion entirely as he prepares to take on the Catalan giants in the Champions League this week.

“I’m happy at Juve and now I’m defending a historic number in the No.10, but I don’t know what will happen in the future. As long as the club and Juve want me, I’m going to stay here,” he told the media, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Dybala undoubtedly remains settled and happy in Turin, and he clearly isn’t pushing for a move. However, he has left the door slightly ajar with his comments, and Barca may well try their luck moving forward.

It’s claimed by The Sun that Barcelona twice rejected the chance to sign the playmaker this past summer, with the Bianconeri said to be open to a £110.5m exit, and so perhaps it may not be solely down to his desire to stay.

However, it was Barca who snubbed the deal as they continued to chase Philippe Coutinho, while they also have reservations over whether or not Dybala can co-exist with Lionel Messi, as he’s forced to adapt and change his role in the national team.